iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,580. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64.

