iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $561,142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 766,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,687,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.