iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 574,607 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,703,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 336.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 477,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 429,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,626. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.