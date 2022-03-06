iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 969,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,723,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,573.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the period.

GNMA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,304. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $50.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

