iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.25

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 257401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 704,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 200,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,838,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

