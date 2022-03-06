iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12.
