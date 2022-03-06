iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.43

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.43 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 5801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.