iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.43

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.43 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 5801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,392,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,227,000 after buying an additional 1,127,225 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,730,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,621,000 after buying an additional 122,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 119,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

