iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.