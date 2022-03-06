iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDEN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth $528,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €92.82 ($104.29) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.13. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($79.90).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.