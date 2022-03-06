iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3,076.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

