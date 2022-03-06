iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 77,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

