iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 16,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 157,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

