iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stolper Co grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

