iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $449.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.27. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $375.06 and a 12 month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

