iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $197.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.77 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.