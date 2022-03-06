J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of J.W. Mays stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 1,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The company has a market cap of $76.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.51 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. J.W. Mays has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

