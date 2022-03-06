JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 624.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.40% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $106,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $99,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $16.27 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

