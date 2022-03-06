Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several analysts have commented on JWLLF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.25 to C$45.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of JWLLF remained flat at $$26.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

