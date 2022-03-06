Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of ALGM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,050. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

