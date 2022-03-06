Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $5.14 Million in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Vtex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $2,061,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $108,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of VTEX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Vtex has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

