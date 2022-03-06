Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in GameStop by 6.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GameStop by 19.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 36.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in GameStop by 252.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $348.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $82.25.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

