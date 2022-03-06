Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.93% of AppHarvest worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

APPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

