Jasmine Whitbread Purchases 2,123 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($19.13) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($40,619.86).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,341.50 ($18.00) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,494.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,578.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,326.50 ($17.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.73) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($28.24) to GBX 1,961 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,887.15 ($25.32).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

