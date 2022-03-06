JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Short Interest Update

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JATT remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. JATT Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Get JATT Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JATT. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JATT Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.