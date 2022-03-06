JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Short Interest Update

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:JATT remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. JATT Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.05.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JATT. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.
JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JATT Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JATT Acquisition (JATT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.