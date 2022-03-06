Javier Feliciano Sells 4,648 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTH opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

