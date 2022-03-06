Javier Feliciano Sells 4,648 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MTH opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on MTH. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
