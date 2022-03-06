Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

