Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of UWM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

UWMC opened at $4.16 on Friday. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

In other news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 270,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UWM by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 243,190 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,610 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

