Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $242.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

