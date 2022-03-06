Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Manchester United plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manchester United in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manchester United’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:MANU opened at $12.34 on Friday. Manchester United has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $534.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,934,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,346,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Manchester United by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,166,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 693,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 574,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 264,679 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

