Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Regis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Regis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Regis by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

RGS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.59. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

