Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,504 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

