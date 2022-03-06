Jefferies Group LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,446 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

