Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of JRVMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,732. Jervois Mining has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.
Jervois Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
