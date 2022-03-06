Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of JRVMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,732. Jervois Mining has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

