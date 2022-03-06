John M. Childress II Sells 10,000 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:NPO opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.47. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.
EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
