John M. Childress II Sells 10,000 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NPO opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.47. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

