John Temperato Acquires 100,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.
About 9 Meters Biopharma (Get Rating)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
