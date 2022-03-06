John Temperato Acquires 100,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,798.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 130,155 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 835.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.