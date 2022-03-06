Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.48. The stock has a market cap of $445.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

