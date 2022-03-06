Jonestrading Lowers Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) to Hold

Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE:APTS opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

