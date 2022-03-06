JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €29.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.88 ($47.06).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

