JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Target Price to €48.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($57.30) to €48.00 ($53.93) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.57.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

