JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $76.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NYSE:EVA opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $13,971,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 111,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth $6,934,000.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

