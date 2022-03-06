JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.80) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.06) target price on Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.54) to GBX 1,640 ($22.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($22.21) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($23.46).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,085.50 ($14.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,360.93. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.45).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

