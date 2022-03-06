Kalmar Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $105,018.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.28 or 0.06728870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,455.78 or 1.00175571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,944 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

