Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03), with a volume of 15,799 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.88.
Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)
