Karl G. Baily Buys 1,000 Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBFV opened at $25.45 on Friday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

