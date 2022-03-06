Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.96

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 262021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
