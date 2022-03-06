Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.96

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 262021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

