Kattana (KTN) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Kattana coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00006548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kattana has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kattana has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $69,276.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.21 or 0.06778328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.84 or 0.99832235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048483 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,657 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

