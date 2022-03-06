Kerry Acocella Sells 268 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

