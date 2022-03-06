Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $151.67. The stock had a trading volume of 958,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.97.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $3,905,514.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock worth $13,739,901 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.