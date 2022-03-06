Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.61% of Kimball International worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 922.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 64,863 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 54,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 37.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 189,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $9.19 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimball International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.