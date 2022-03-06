Kinross Gold Co. (K) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE K opened at C$6.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.32. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

